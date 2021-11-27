BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Gulf low brings clouds and some rain

Rain chances ramp up later tonight and continue into Sunday morning
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in a long time, rain looks to be on the way for a weekend, as an area of low pressure slides along the coast later Saturday night.

We’ve enjoyed a stretch of about seven weekends in a row with perfect weather conditions. Unfortunately, it had to come to an end, and on a holiday weekend.

Not all is lost, as most of Saturday looks dry around the area with increasing clouds and cool temperatures. Due to the clouds blocking out the sun, highs only will manage to get into the low 60s. Rain showers will start to increase from west to east as we get into this evening.

Overnight tonight is when most of the rain will fall. It looks to be in the form of showers, nothing too terribly heavy. By Sunday morning, the rain should start to dissipate and we could return some sun to the forecast by the afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday stay in the upper 50s.

A quick look ahead to the new work week brings incredible weather, with cold starts giving way to beautiful days. No rain is expected next week.

