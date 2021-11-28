BBB Accredited Business
Orgeron won’t coach LSU bowl game; heading to Destin for vacation

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In Coach Orgeron’s final game as the head coach of LSU, his Tigers go out with a bang, beating Texas A&M, 27-24.

“How bout dem’ Tigers baby! Hey man, I just can’t say enough about our football team. Can’t say enough about the 19 seniors. We always talking, just keep on fighting. Keep on fighting and something good is going to happen. What a way to end that game. Those guys kept on fighting. They believed in each other,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“Our backs were against the wall, they were down. I didn’t think this was me, or nothing like that. I’ve had my share I’m happy. This is my last game with the Tigers. Me and the administration mutually decided that I would not coach the bowl game. Coach Brad Davis is going to be the interim coach. I told the guys I wish them luck. I’m not going to sit here and coach when there’s another guy coming in to be the head coach next week, or the week after, I’m not going to do that. This is my team. When there was a new head coach I was going to go.”

What’s next for Coach O? Well it’s vacation time. He’s headed down to Destin, FL.

