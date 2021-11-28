BBB Accredited Business
Henigan, Memphis beat Tulane 33-28

Tulane misses a bowl game for the first time in four years.
Tulane misses a bowl game for the first time in four years.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan completed 27 of 42 passes for 336 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Memphis beat Tulane 33-28 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Memphis (6-6, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) went into the season with six consecutive bowl appearances, the longest active streak in the conference.

Facing third-and-7, Henigan connected with Asa Martin for a 24-yard gain, the first of four consecutive touches by Martin to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive that gave Memphis the lead for good. Martin added receptions of 13 and 29 yards before his 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 26-21.

On the ensuing kickoff, Martin forced a fumble that was recovered at the 29 by Xavier Cullens and, after runs by Martin of 3 and 1 yard, Henigan hit Eddie Lewis on a short slant route before Lewis cut, juked and plowed through five would-be tacklers on his way to a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 12-point lead with 13:31 to play.

On the Green Wave’s ensuing possession, Tyjae Spears ripped off a 36-yard run to the Memphis 19 before Cullens picked off a pass at the 10.

Michael Pratt hit Duece Watts for a 21-yard touchdown for Tulane (2-10, 1-7) that made it 33-28 with 1:55 to play but the Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

