Nicondra: Sunny, but chilly to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet and cloudy start the final day to the holiday weekend turned out quite nice with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will dip through the overnigh to very chilly conditions once again. We’ve had several colder nights north of Lake Pontchartrain. The next couple will once again call for taking care of people, pets and plants as temperatures dip into the 30s and we see a possibility of frost in the early morning with clear sky and light winds. Plenty of sunshine will return for the afternoon, but temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the low to middle 60s.

