BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.

Multiple reports say Riley informed his coaching staff of the decision Sunday afternoon. Riley was hired to be OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015. He took over the program for a retiring Bob Stoops in 2017. Riley holds a record of 55-10 in his time as head coach.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The accident is still being investigated by Harrison Sheriff's Deputies and the Texas Parks and...
Victim identified in deadly hunting accident
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
Tiffany Davis, 28, was booked with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one...
Woman accused of shooting 3 people during child custody exchange in New Orleans

Latest News

Hundreds of Bills fans fly home Sunday after spending holiday weekend in NOLA
New Orleans kicks off holiday season with tourism boom
The accident is still being investigated by Harrison Sheriff's Deputies and the Texas Parks and...
Victim identified in deadly hunting accident
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
Small business Saturday
Owners, artists encourage local, small business shopping throughout holiday season
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a...
Jenkins catches game winning TD as LSU upsets No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24