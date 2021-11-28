BBB Accredited Business
REPORTS: Florida expected to hire Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple reports indicate Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier will be named the new coach at Florida and the announcement could come as early as Sunday, Nov. 28.

The 42-year-old Georgia native is 28-11 in four seasons as the head coach of the Cajuns. He has led them to an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 conference record this season. The Cajuns are ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Louisiana-Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Before heading to Lafayette, Napier served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2013-2017. He has also spent time at Colorado State, Clemson, and South Carolina State.

Dan Mullen was 34-15 in his four seasons in Gainesville. The Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC under Mullen this season but won their final regular season game under an interim head coach.

