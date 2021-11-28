REPORTS: Florida expected to hire Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple reports indicate Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier will be named the new coach at Florida and the announcement could come as early as Sunday, Nov. 28.

As @SInow reported yesterday, Billy Napier is Florida's guy.



Deal could be finalized soon. https://t.co/Xz8PzsUYuh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 28, 2021

Sources: Florida has targeted Louisiana’s Billy Napier as the school’s next coach. An announcement could come as early as this afternoon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

The 42-year-old Georgia native is 28-11 in four seasons as the head coach of the Cajuns. He has led them to an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 conference record this season. The Cajuns are ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Louisiana-Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Before heading to Lafayette, Napier served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2013-2017. He has also spent time at Colorado State, Clemson, and South Carolina State.

Dan Mullen was 34-15 in his four seasons in Gainesville. The Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC under Mullen this season but won their final regular season game under an interim head coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.