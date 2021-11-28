BBB Accredited Business
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Two women were slain Saturday night (Nov. 27) in separate New Orleans shootings in Treme and Gentilly, New Orleans police said.
Two women were slain Saturday night (Nov. 27) in separate New Orleans shootings in Treme and Gentilly, New Orleans police said. | FILE(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were slain in separate New Orleans shootings Saturday night (Nov. 27), the NOPD said.

The first fatal shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street on the outskirts of Treme. Police said officers responding to reports of gunfire found “an unidentified female” dead at the scene. The age of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

An adult man arrived to seek hospital treatment a short time later for a gunshot wound to his body, police said, and was determined to have been shot at the same scene where the woman died.

A 50-year-old woman was shot to death around 10:30 p.m., in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in Gentilly.

Officers found this victim slain inside a white SUV in the parking lot of a business that police did not name. A gas station and fast-food restaurant are on that block.

Police described each homicide as a murder. The Treme killing is being investigated by NOPD homicide detective Brittany Kimbrough and the Gentilly slaying by NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigations is asked to call the detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

