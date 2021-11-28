BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A chilly, cloudy end to the weekend

Highs will only make it into the upper 50s today
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dreary is a good word to describe the weather out there on this Sunday, as a weak system crossing the Gulf brings lots of clouds along with some showers.

The good news is the showers will quickly end as we go through the day today. Unfortunately, the clouds won’t be as quick to leave. Expect a cloudy and chilly Sunday, with highs only managing to warm a few degrees into the upper 50s.

Sunny days are ahead, as the new work week starts a stretch of some really nice weather. Bright sun looks to be the story all week long, with some cold starts giving way to nice afternoons. Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday could bring more frost on the North Shore, with 40s expected south of the lake. By the afternoon hours, we will rebound nicely into the 60s and eventually 70s.

Rain chances don’t look to return to the forecast over the next seven days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

