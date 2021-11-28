Zack: A chilly, cloudy end to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dreary is a good word to describe the weather out there on this Sunday, as a weak system crossing the Gulf brings lots of clouds along with some showers.

The good news is the showers will quickly end as we go through the day today. Unfortunately, the clouds won’t be as quick to leave. Expect a cloudy and chilly Sunday, with highs only managing to warm a few degrees into the upper 50s.

Sunny days are ahead, as the new work week starts a stretch of some really nice weather. Bright sun looks to be the story all week long, with some cold starts giving way to nice afternoons. Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday could bring more frost on the North Shore, with 40s expected south of the lake. By the afternoon hours, we will rebound nicely into the 60s and eventually 70s.

Rain chances don’t look to return to the forecast over the next seven days.

