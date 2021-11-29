BBB Accredited Business
Adele gives the Human Jukebox a shoutout on Twitter

The Human Jukebox performs Adele's hit, "Easy on Me" at the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
The Human Jukebox performs Adele's hit, "Easy on Me" at the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Battle of the Bands usually kicks off the weekend of the historic Bayou Classic game between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling Tigers.

During the competition, the Human Jukebox performed Adele’s “Easy on Me,” and it didn’t take long for Adele to retweet the video on Twitter.





