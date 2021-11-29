BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Applications for FEMA, SBA Hurricane Ida relief are due Monday

The deadline to apply for FEMA Hurricane Ida disaster assistance is Monday (Nov. 29).
The deadline to apply for FEMA Hurricane Ida disaster assistance is Monday (Nov. 29).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s deadline day to request Hurricane Ida disaster assistance from the federal government.

Applications for Ida recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must be submitted before the close of business on Monday (Nov. 29). If approved, the federal aid can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan also is Monday (Nov. 29). Those interested can visit the SBA’s website, call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

Latest News

Lafitte recovery
Lafitte recovery
Thanksgiving in trailers
At least 1,800 Lafourche Parish residents still without temporary housing after Ida
Thanksgiving in trailers
Thanksgiving in trailers
Ida housing frustrations
Ida housing frustrations