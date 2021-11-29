Bruce: A dry week ahead with a gradual warming trend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final 2 days of November will be nice and dry. Lows will be cool in the 30s and 40s north and 40s and 50s south. As the month of December rolls in, we will see a gradual warming trend as highs will hit the mid to upper 70s. lows will stay cool and nice.

Bruce: A nice dry week ahead with mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend. Cool nights and mild days to srat then we hit the mid 70s late week. pic.twitter.com/JyAa8hdFc3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 29, 2021

So here is what to expect in general, warmer-than-normal temperatures will build through the work week as the weather pattern remains quiet. Each day later this week will feature lots of sunshine and a comfortably mild afternoon. There could be some fog development on a few mornings later in the week as moisture levels creep up.

Our next rain chance may not come until next week.

