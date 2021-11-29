Hammond man dies from fatal shooting, police seek suspect still at large

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police are searching for a man responsible for a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday, November, 27 at 1 p.m. on Clinton Court.

Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Andre Brown with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway. Brown was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, detectives learned that 28-year-old Lonnie Pennington was at the residence where Brown was shot. Witnesses say Pennington was in a black Honda Accord, approached Brown, demanded money, and then shot Brown multiple times.

Pennington is wanted for second-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with any information on Lonnie Pennington’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5254

