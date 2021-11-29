BBB Accredited Business
Jack Strain to plead guilty in halfway house kickback scheme, attorney says

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney Bill Gibbens says his client, Jack Strain, will plead guilty Wednesday in federal court related to a public corruption scandal involving a St. Tammany halfway house.

The charges allege Strain orchestrated a scheme to defraud citizens through a program that involved awarding a contract worth over $1 million with the intent of steering a portion of that money to himself and two former associates, deputies David Hanson and Skip Keen.

Federal investigators say the scheme continued from 2013 to 2017.

Hanson and Keen have previously pleaded guilty.

Strain was found guilty earlier this month on eight sex crimes including rape and incest. He currently faces life in prison.

