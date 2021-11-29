BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kamara limited in Saints practice ; four players miss

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was limited in practice. (AP Photo/Derick...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was limited in practice. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints appear to be getting healthier as they get set to face Dallas on Thursday. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) was limited in practice Monday. Kamara has missed the last three games. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was also limited. He’s missed the last two games for the Saints.

Running back Mark Ingram and Taysom Hill were both full participants. Ingram missed last week’s game against Buffalo, while Hill was active but did not get into the game.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Terron Armstead (knee), Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) did not practice for the Saints. Paulson Adebo (concussion) and Andrew Dowell (concussion) were both full participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

Latest News

Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps at QB this week. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The...
Report: Taysom Hill taking first-team reps at quarterback
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game
Saints are 5-6.
Duncan: It's still too early to abandon hope
Saints are 5-6 on the season. (Source: Michael Nance)
Duncan: It’s still too early to abandon hope