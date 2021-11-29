BBB Accredited Business
LSU 2022 recruiting class holding firm during coaching search

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2022 recruiting class is taking a few lumps, but it’s still moving forward without a Tiger head coach.

Right now, the class holds 13 commits. 247 Sports ranks the group No. 15 in the country, and Rivals has them at No. 20.

Since the firing of Coach Orgeron, the class lost Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson (committed to Alabama) and Lake Charles College Prep running back Trevonte Citizen.

The class possesses two 5-stars, St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Even with Coach O out, the coaching staff is still recruiting possible future Tigers. Mickey Joseph and a few other LSU coaches visited 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews on Monday. The Ponchatoula senior was originally committed to LSU, but decommitted this past summer.

