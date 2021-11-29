BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU’s Clark and York earn SEC Weekly Honors

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Senior linebacker Damone Clark and junior placekicker Cade York have been named SEC Players of the Week for their performances in LSU’s 27-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Clark was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the senior from Baton Rouge finished the game with 10 tackles which led the team, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, and 2.5 sacks. The last two sacks game on the Aggies final drive to seal the upset win over the 15th ranked team.

LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

The former Southern Lab Kitten brought his total tackles up to 135, which leads the nation, and is the fourth-ranked total tackles in LSU school history. Clark was also named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top college linebacker.

LSU’s defense held the Aggies to season lows in rushing yards with 54 and total yards at 296.

York made field goals from 47 and 50 yards out and connected on all three PATs. The junior from McKinney, Texas extended his consecutive PATs to 118, which is a school record.

LSU kicker Cade York (36)
LSU kicker Cade York (36)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

He also moved past LSU great Kevin Faulk into second place in career scoring with 326 points. York also extended his school record of career 50-yard field goals to 15. For his career, York is 15-of-19 (78.9%) from 50-yards are more. The NCAA career record is 66.6%. It is held by Pitt’s Alex Kessman.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

Latest News

LSU coaching search continues.
Garland Gillen analyzes the LSU coaching search, and talks Tiger recruiting
Coach Orgeron hugs quarterback Max Johnson in the locker after they beat Texas A&M.
Orgeron won’t coach LSU bowl game; heading to Destin for vacation
Tigers finish 6-6 on the season.
Coach Orgeron leaves LSU a winner in his final game with the Tigers
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC