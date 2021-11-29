Man found shot to death Monday in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Monday morning (Nov. 29) in New Orleans East, city police said.

The age and identity of the victim were not immediately disclosed. But the NOPD said the adult male was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The homicide investigation was announced at 8:32 a.m.

Police have provided no further details on the killing. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

