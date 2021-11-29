14-year-old killed in Natchitoches, police say

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - Natchitoches Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.

The Natchitoches Regional Medical Center notified NPD of a juvenile that was brought to the hospital with a single gunshot wound on November 27 around 8:21 p.m. The victim was at the 600 block of Winnona Street prior to their arrival at the hospital.

The 14-year-old victim was transported from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to University Health in Shreveport where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

