New Orleans coroner identifies 5 fatal shooting victims from past week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five of the seven people shot dead in New Orleans since last Wednesday were identified Monday (Nov. 29) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

A man found fatally shot inside a New Orleans East apartment on Nov. 24 was identified as 20-year-old Jacquaves Harrell. Harrell was found slain just before 6 p.m. in the building in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road.

The identity of only one of the two people killed Thanksgiving night inside a car on the West Bank was disclosed. One of the victims found Thursday around 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive was 17-year-old Brian Travis. The identity of the other person killed inside the same vehicle has not been revealed.

The man found Friday just after 5 a.m. lying dead in the street from a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Florida Avenue was identified as 19-year-old Cody Lagarde.

And two women who were slain over the weekend were identified.

Johnshel Alexander, 22, was found fatally shot Saturday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street on the outskirts of Treme.

And about 90 minutes later Saturday night, a 50-year-old woman with a fatal gunshot crashed a vehicle at a gas station in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office identified the victim as Monique Blunt and listed her death at 6200 Vermillion Boulevard, presumably where it was determined that she was shot before her car came to a stop at the gas station less than a quarter-mile away.

There have been at least 191 homicides in New Orleans so far this year, a 7 percent increase over 2020 and an 85 percent increase over 2019, according to statistics provided by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

