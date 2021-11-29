BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Tx. (WAFB) - As the New Orleans Saints look to get back in the win column and snap a four game losing skid they will face off against a Dallas Cowboys team on Thursday, Dec. 2 that is currently on a two game losing streak and will be without head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCarthy will miss the game due to COVID. Schefter is also reporting that there are up to eight positive test for COVID.

Cowboys’ right tackle Terrance Steele will miss the Saints game as well as three offensive coaches and two of their three strength coaches. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four road games and play their next three on the road.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list the past two games is expected to be back on Monday, Nov. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

Latest News

Coach Orgeron hugs quarterback Max Johnson in the locker after they beat Texas A&M.
Orgeron won’t coach LSU bowl game; heading to Destin for vacation
Tigers finish 6-6 on the season.
Coach Orgeron leaves LSU a winner in his final game with the Tigers
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
OFFICIAL: Florida names Billy Napier as new head football coach