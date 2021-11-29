Two shot Sunday night in Treme, NOPD says; non-fatal shootings in New Orleans up 70 percent over 2019 total

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot late Sunday night (Nov. 28) on the outskirts of Treme, New Orleans police said.

Police did not disclose the age, condition or identities of the victims, but said an adult man and adult woman “arrived at the hospital shot” at 11:18 p.m.

The incident was determined to have occurred in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue, which intersects with St. Philip Street, the NOPD said. No other details have been provided.

According to crime statistics available on the New Orleans City Council’s website, there have been at least 441 non-fatal shootings in the city in 2021, a 19 percent year-to-date increase over 2020.

There were 260 non-fatal shootings in New Orleans for the entirety of 2019. With one month still to go, non-fatal shootings in 2021 are up 70 percent over two years ago.

