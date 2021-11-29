‘We got you,’ Block party benefits Vaughan’s Lounge owners following devastating house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Live music, drinks, food, dancing are all a welcome and a regular sight outside of Vaughan’s Lounge.

“I always say we laughed here, we drink here, we celebrated as Who Dat nation Bywater headquarters when our Saints won the Super Bowl, you know everything, we rebuilt our lives hereafter Katrina,” said Carol Kolinchak.

But this block party is a little different. This time to help its beloved owners, Cindy Wood and “Big” Chris Songy rebuild their home.

“Devastated. I think I’m still in denial,” said Wood.

A fire nearly destroyed their Bywater home in mid-November. Wood and her partner were away, but she says it’s still been a heart-breaking process.

“Somehow I have to sift through the rubble to find things like jewelry my mother’s wedding ring is in there somewhere,” said Wood.

When they all returned, her friend, Carol Kolinchak says it was only a few weeks until a planned 40th anniversary for the bar.

“Cindy had planned in typical Cindy fashion to throw a 40th-anniversary celebration, and unfortunately, the fire necessitated turning it into us saying thank you to them for celebrating them today,” said Kolinchak

“It’s an easy thing to support it’s a no-brainer,” said Meghan Webster.

For a neighborhood cornerstone who did so much for anyone who stepped foot inside Vaughan’s, it was now time for the neighborhood to give back to them.

“I want Cindy and Chris to know how much they’re loved... And how all the love they gave us did not go unnoticed and this is our way to give back and all of this demonstrates how many lives they touched... And now the family gets to say ‘we got you, we got this,” said Kolinchak.

“Thank you for the love and the support and I guess I’ll just keep doing what I do try to rebuild and try to give back,” said Wood.

