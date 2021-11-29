Zack: A warming trend on the way this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we round out the last few days of November and get set for December, a warmer weather pattern is ready to take hold.

Now it’s cold out there this morning and we have some chilly mornings ahead but the upcoming afternoons look to be absolutely perfect. Highs for your Monday will climb into the low 60s under bright sun with the 70s set to make a return as early as Tuesday.

The warmer than normal temperatures will build through the work week as the weather pattern remains quiet. Each day come the middle to end of this week will feature lots of sunshine and a comfortably mild afternoon. There could be some possible fog development a few mornings later in the week as moisture levels creep up.

Our next rain chance may not come until next week.

