18-year-old woman shot in bed was not the intended target, Terrebonne sheriff says

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A woman shot while laying in bed was not the intended target, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 in the 3500 block of Highway 316 in Gray, Louisiana.

Deputies say an 18-year-old woman was shot in her lower body while laying in bed inside of a mobile home. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Multiple shell casings and “other evidence” was recovered from a wooded area near the back of the mobile home where the shots came from, officials say.

Detectives do not believe the woman was the intended target.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call TPSO detectives at 985-876-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

