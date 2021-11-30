BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Warmer temps each day this week

Bruce: Temps in the mid 70s by late week
Bruce: Temps in the mid 70s by late week(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few chilly days and nights, the weather pattern will flip as temps will rise a few degrees each day through the rest of the week.

Today will be a nice day with a high near 70°. Sunny skies and low humidity.

Starting today, the 70s will be with us each afternoon through the end of the week, as overnight lows continue to creep up. More moisture will be available, leading to the possibility of morning fog by week’s end. Even with the increasing moisture, rain chances remain low.

A look ahead to the weekend shows much of the same: Morning fog followed by more warm and humid days. Highs remain parked in the 70s, with the possibility that a cold front might try to visit us by Sunday night.

As a friendly remainder, today is the last day of hurricane season. This year saw 21 named storms, which took every name from the list. We did not, however, go into the supplemental list.

