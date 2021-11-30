BBB Accredited Business
December begins mild

No cold fronts until next week
No cold fronts this week
No cold fronts this week(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will continue to climb a bit over the next few days and settle into the lower and mid 70s. Cloud cover at times will keep them from going much higher. No rain is expected as our dry conditions continue.

The next chance for a cold front appears to be at the beginning of next week with maybe some rain with it. Some slightly cooler air is possible but overall it will be normal to above normal even into next week.

