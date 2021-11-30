BBB Accredited Business
Former Jeffrey Epstein pilot testifies in trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

Defense attorney Christian Everdell cross examins former Jeffrey Epstein pilot Lawrence Visoski...
Defense attorney Christian Everdell cross examins former Jeffrey Epstein pilot Lawrence Visoski as a photo of with photo of former Epstein assistant Sarah Kellen appears on monitors during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was "Number 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's operations.(Elizabeth Williams | AP)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Jurors in the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell heard more from Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot Tuesday.

Larry Visoki took the stand and testified about the high-profile passengers he flew on Epstein’s plane. They include former President Bill Clinton, who Visoki said he flew “a few times” in the 2000′s.

Back in 2019, a Clinton spokesperson confirmed four trips on the plane. But, he said they were in connection to work for the Clinton Foundation. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the ongoing trial.

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing six counts as federal prosecutors said she created a network of underage victims for Epstein to sexually exploit.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

