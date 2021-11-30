BBB Accredited Business
Hammond man wanted for murder arrested in Houston, police say

Hammond police are searching for a man responsible for a deadly shooting that occurred...
Hammond police are searching for a man responsible for a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday, November, 27 at 1 p.m. on Clinton Court.(Hammond Police Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man wanted for second-degree murder turned himself into the custody of Houston Police Tuesday morning.

Police say that Lonnie Pennington, 28, was wanted over the weekend for fatally shooting Andre Brown, 37, at the victim’s Hammond residence on Clinton Court Saturday afternoon.

At some point after the shooting, Pennington traveled to Houston where he later surrendered himself into police custody.

When officers arrived at the crime scene last Saturday, Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway. He was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Pennington was at the residence where Brown was shot. Witnesses say Pennington was in a black Honda Accord, approached Brown, demanded money, and then shot Brown multiple times.

Pennington was arrested for second-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

