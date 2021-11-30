‘It all got taken away:’ Two teens killed on Thanksgiving mourned by families

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Two families are reeling after someone gunned down two teenage boys in Algiers.

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving Day outside of an apartment complex along Tullis Drive.

“I get him up for school, and I can’t even much do that anymore. I can’t even much do that anymore. I can’t say, ‘Brian, get up for school.’ I can’t say that because it all got taken away from me. Everything happened so fast... on Thanksgiving,” says Cynthia Travis.

Cynthia’s 17-year-old son Brian was one of the victims. She says she’s heartbroken. Corey Williams, 15, was also killed.

“We heard a big boom,” says Williams’ grandmother, who did not want to be identified. “He was my son’s firstborn, and he’s just numb. I mean you can talk to him, but he’s just crying and crying.”

The families tell FOX 8 the two boys were friends. On Thanksgiving Day, they were sitting inside of a car outside of an Algiers apartment complex when police say someone shot and killed them both.

“I really do want justice for them because like I said, he was only a baby,” says William’s grandmother.

The families are pleading for answers.

The teen boys are two of 191 people murdered in the city of New Orleans so far this year. A statistic these two women say is outrageous.

“It’s beef, and everybody needs to stop the beef. Get along because you’re killing people’s children and family,” Travis said.

