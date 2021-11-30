BBB Accredited Business
LSU officially hires Brian Kelly

By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU has hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their new head coach, according to Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

It was the second bombshell in college football in as many days, coming a little more than 24 hours after Southern California pulled Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. LSU might have topped it by luring Kelly from South Bend to Baton Rouge.

The 60-year-old Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40, including the current run of five straight double-digit victory seasons.

More: LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M

Notre Dame completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and still is in contention to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.

LSU finished a 6-6 regular season on Saturday, upsetting Texas A&M at home in Ed Orgeron’s last game.

Kelly is agreeing to take over the Tigers just a few weeks after he had publicly dismissed the idea of moving on when asked about possibly being a candidate at USC.

