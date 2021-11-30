LSU officially hires Brian Kelly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU has hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their new head coach, according to Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

Brian Kelly has been named the next LSU Football coach! pic.twitter.com/AaZBOE2koc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021

It was the second bombshell in college football in as many days, coming a little more than 24 hours after Southern California pulled Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. LSU might have topped it by luring Kelly from South Bend to Baton Rouge.

The 60-year-old Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40, including the current run of five straight double-digit victory seasons.

Notre Dame completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and still is in contention to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.

LSU finished a 6-6 regular season on Saturday, upsetting Texas A&M at home in Ed Orgeron’s last game.

Kelly is agreeing to take over the Tigers just a few weeks after he had publicly dismissed the idea of moving on when asked about possibly being a candidate at USC.

