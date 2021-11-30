BBB Accredited Business
Mandeville man arrested and another wanted for roles in Downtown Hammond shooting

Titus Fisher, 18, of Mandeville, was arrested for his role in a Downtown Hammond shooting last...
Titus Fisher, 18, of Mandeville, was arrested for his role in a Downtown Hammond shooting last week(City of Hammond)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville man was arrested Tuesday for his role in a shooting in Downtown Hammond that left a victim in critical condition, police say.

Police say that Titus Fisher, 18, was arrested for removing a firearm from his pocket and striking the victim with it, causing the firearm to discharge, hitting the victim. Police say Fisher faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

Kenneth Flocke, 21, of Mandeville, is also wanted by police for simple battery for kicking the victim during the alleged incident.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking lot near the intersection of North Cate Street and East Charles Street around 1:40 a.m. in a section of town regularly populated by bars and nightlife.

The victim was most recently reported by police to be in critical condition, receiving care at North Oaks Medical Center. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

November 26, 2021, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in...

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, November 26, 2021

