Mandeville man arrested and another wanted for roles in Downtown Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville man was arrested Tuesday for his role in a shooting in Downtown Hammond that left a victim in critical condition, police say.

Police say that Titus Fisher, 18, was arrested for removing a firearm from his pocket and striking the victim with it, causing the firearm to discharge, hitting the victim. Police say Fisher faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

Kenneth Flocke, 21, of Mandeville, is also wanted by police for simple battery for kicking the victim during the alleged incident.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking lot near the intersection of North Cate Street and East Charles Street around 1:40 a.m. in a section of town regularly populated by bars and nightlife.

The victim was most recently reported by police to be in critical condition, receiving care at North Oaks Medical Center. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

November 26, 2021, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in... Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, November 26, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.