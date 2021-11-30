New Orleans urges vaccinations and boosters to prevent surge from new COVID-19 variant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is causing widespread concern as many world leaders fear it may contribute to more surges of the virus this Winter.

With so much recovery at stake in New Orleans, City leaders are urging residents to pay attention.

“If you’ve been waiting to get a booster, Omicron is the reason to hurry and get it as soon as possible,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno with the New Orleans Health Department said.

So much is unknown about this new variant, so the New Orleans Health Department is keeping a close eye on it.

“This is not simply a version of Delta or one of the other original dominant strains,” Avegno said. “This is a distinctive branch on the virus evolutionary tree and that’s why you’re hearing hearing a lot of concern across the world.”

As Mayor Cantrell said, we’ve seen this movie before and the popcorn is stale. She gathered emergency officials Monday for a proactive approach.

“If you look at Delta, you look at 50 to 100 days from now, where are we going to be? It’s Mardi Gras, so we have to get this word out now,” NOHSEP Director, Collin Arnold said.

The key factor the City has been looking at when it comes to deciding on large events is the hospitalization rates and Cantrell says we will continue to do so with Mardi Gras.

“We do not want to regress,” Cantrell said. “You had a taste of a little something special again over this holiday weekend, but this is our time to continue to double down and for everyone to be vaccinated in our city.”

Avengo says we don’t know if Omicron will make us sicker or spread quicker, but we should know soon if the vaccines are as effective in preventing infection.

It’s one of the steps we can take while we wait, along with masking (mandate or not) because she says hospital staff can’t take another surge.

“Our hospital staff cannot take another, there are not enough of them left. Yeah, I’m in the hospitals all the time. I say this as a provider. They can’t do it both physically and emotionally,” Avengo said.

Avengo says the mandated proof of vaccine or a negative test to enter businesses in the city is keeping our case rate well below the rest of the state and Cantrell says the City will be ramping enforcement up.

“To be where we are, it’s not by accident,” Cantrell said. “It’s because of the mandates that we’ve had in place and they’re working, and we want to continue to see that progress.”

As far as the mandate goes, the booster is not required to prove that you are fully vaccinated. Cantrell says as we learn more about Omicron we will adjust accordingly.

About 78-percent of adults in the city are fully vaccinated, while 26-percent of children 5 to 17 years old are fully vaccinated. A gap Avegno says we have to fill to prevent another surge.

