BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as head coach

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their new head coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Kelly has been with Notre Dame since the 2010 season. He has five straight ten-win seasons with the Irish and is 113-40 overall in South Bend. His 2021 team is currently 11-1.

Kelly’s team lost in the BCS Championship game to Alabama after the 2012 season. He had prior head FBS coaching stops in Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has a reputation for landing high profile coaches. Kelly will reportedly replace Ed Orgeron, who was let go this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Louisiana hunters struggle to find ammo due to supply chain issues
LSU coaching search continues.
Garland Gillen analyzes the LSU coaching search, and talks Tiger recruiting
Omicron Variant
Holidays, omicron variant causing uptick in booster shots
Tulane University announced Monday (Nov. 29) it has signed a long-term lease to occupy more...
Tulane University signs lease to occupy one-third of a renovated Charity Hospital building