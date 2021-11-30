BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

SOURCE: LSU hires Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, LSU has hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their next football head coach.

The news comes after rumors of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley landing in Baton Rouge did not pan out. Riley instead was hired by USC and was introduced as their head coach earlier today.

Kelly will take over a Tigers program that finished 6-6 just two years removed from a National Championship, and the team finished 5-5 in 2020.

In 12 years at Notre Dame, Kelly holds 113-40 win-loss record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half...
Report: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as head coach
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard is a 5-star LSU commit.
LSU 2022 recruiting class holding firm during coaching search
LSU Tigers
LSU’s Clark and York earn SEC Weekly Honors
Coach Orgeron hugs quarterback Max Johnson in the locker after they beat Texas A&M.
Orgeron won’t coach LSU bowl game; heading to Destin for vacation