BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Sources: Texas Tech interim head coach heading to Louisiana Tech

Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is leaving Texas Tech. He is expected to be named the head coach at Louisiana Tech, sources close to KCBD have confirmed.

According to Football Scoop, Louisiana Tech officials believe a deal with be finalized soon. Cumbie was to remain interim head coach through Texas Tech’s bowl game. Texas Tech Athletics has not released a statement at this time.

On Saturday, Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

Last week, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Cumbie would be retained as part of his charter staff with the Red Raiders.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Latest News

The 2021 Hurricane Season will be most remember for Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in...
2021 Hurricane Season draws to a close
Tulane University announced Monday (Nov. 29) it has signed a long-term lease to occupy more...
Tulane University signs lease to occupy one-third of a renovated Charity Hospital building
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
New COVID variant concerns
New Orleans urges vaccinations and boosters to prevent surge from new COVID-19 variant
Louisiana hunters struggle to find ammo due to supply chain issues