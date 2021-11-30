Zack: The 70 degree temps make a return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re not a fan of the chilly weather lately, the upcoming pattern is for you as the 70s are set to make a return today and continue through the weekend.

Now it’s a cold start on this Tuesday morning as most locations are starting the morning in the 30s and 40s. That morning chill will give way to a beautiful day as bright sunshine continues to dominate the forecast. Highs will climb to right around 70 today.

The 70s will be with us each afternoon through the end of the week as overnight lows continue to creep up. As time goes on, more moisture will be available leading to the possibility of morning fog by week’s end. Even with the increasing moisture, rain chances remain low.

A look ahead to the weekend shows much of the same. Morning fog followed by more warm and humid days. Highs remain parked in the 70s with the possibility that a cold front may try to visit us by Sunday night. We will see about that.

As a friendly remainder, today is the last day of hurricane season. This year ends with 21 named storms which took every name from the list. We did not however go into the supplemental list.

