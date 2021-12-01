City offering utility assistance to eligible renters, mayor says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A release today from Mayor LaToya Cantrelle’s office says that the city will now provide utility assistance to renters that are at risk of electric or water disconnection.

Low to moderate income-earning tenants of Orleans Parish impacted by COVID-19 could be eligible and can apply online at ready.nola.gov for emergency rental and utility assistance.

Tenants are advised to bring their most recent bill to the Office of Housing Policy and Community Development at1340 Poydras St. on the 10th floor between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Utility assistance will be fast-tracked for renters that have received disconnect notices. The City must be provided with the utility account numbers to make payments on any account. Payments will be made directly to the utility providers.

