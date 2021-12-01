BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Covington police searching for shooting suspect

Police have identified Nigel Magee, 21, as the suspect.
Police have identified Nigel Magee, 21, as the suspect.(Covington PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they are looking for a suspect firing gunshots near downtown Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified Nigel Magee, 21, as the suspect.

Police responded to the area of W 29th Ave. around 1:30 p.m.

An investigation determined by police that Magee fell out of a moving vehicle and dropped his cell phone and identification card. Magee abandoned the scene, leaving his belongings at the scene, due to gunshots being fired back at him.

There were no reported injuries.

Magee currently has an active warrant for his arrest for violation of LRS 14:94, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

If any members of the public know the whereabouts of Magee or information relative to this shooting investigation, we urge you to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Latinos
Shelby Latino stepping away from forecasting to focus on her ‘full house’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
At age 98, the memories are still vivid for this Cajun from Sunset, Louisiana.
Louisiana native recalls witnessing the events of Pearl Harbor
Titus Fisher, 18, of Mandeville, was arrested for his role in a Downtown Hammond shooting last...
Mandeville man arrested and another wanted for roles in Downtown Hammond shooting
The 2021 Hurricane Season will be most remember for Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in...
2021 hurricane season draws to a close