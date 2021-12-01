Covington police searching for shooting suspect

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they are looking for a suspect firing gunshots near downtown Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified Nigel Magee, 21, as the suspect.

Police responded to the area of W 29th Ave. around 1:30 p.m.

An investigation determined by police that Magee fell out of a moving vehicle and dropped his cell phone and identification card. Magee abandoned the scene, leaving his belongings at the scene, due to gunshots being fired back at him.

There were no reported injuries.

Magee currently has an active warrant for his arrest for violation of LRS 14:94, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

If any members of the public know the whereabouts of Magee or information relative to this shooting investigation, we urge you to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

