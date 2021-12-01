Fans and former Tiger react to Brian Kelly as new LSU Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s excitement all around ‘Tiger Country’, even here in New Orleans.

“Oh, I think he’s fabulous. I think he’s gonna be great,” Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson said. “I’m so excited that he’s here. It’s going to be wonderful.”

There were a lot of mixed reactions over the announcement, especially amongst Fighting Irish fans, but a warm welcome party at the Baton Rouge airport shows many Tiger fans are ecstatic to finally have a new head coach.

“Super ecstatic to hear he was hired, Benton Alford said as he waited for Kelly to land. “Recruiting at Notre Dame is like trying to recruit with your arm tied behind your back.”

“This is historic for LSU,” Gary Taylor said. “I think Brian Kelly is going to take us to the next national championship so hats off AD Woodward, that’s a great catch. I look forward to seeing them in the Superdome this fall.”

Former Tigers Quarterback Herb Tyler is excited about Kelly’s resume.

“He’s gonna win, no matter where he is. He’s gonna recruit the right, he’s gonna get the right families involved to help those guys be the very best that they can be,” Tyler said. “He’s the most winningest coach in Notre Dame history just I mean, it’s just phenomenal things that he’s done with lesser, quote unquote, talent or ability to get the very best talent.”

Tyler is looking forward to seeing what Kelly will do with LSU’s overflowing pool of talent.

“The one thing that we’ve all been looking forward to is that LSU coach that could potentially develop the players, not not when they’re juniors and seniors, but when they’re freshmen,” Tyler said. “Seven to 10 years from now we’re gonna be looking back and saying that was a phenomenal hire.”

Tyler says he knows Kelly and the Tigers will win some championships. He says Kelly has a knack for commanding discipline and greatness out of his players, which he believes the team hasn’t had 100-percent of the time in a while.

