BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) celebrates making an interception of a pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (85) in the second quarter of the NFL game in Pittsburgh. As far as Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro can tell, the rematch of New Orleans' secondary against rookie Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston could be more challenging than the first. Winston has become more consistent, more decisive and more productive since posting his first career victory in the Superdome of Week 2 this season, Vaccaro said. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)(Don Wright | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro is retiring to shift focus to starting an esports company, according to ESPN.

“Technically I am still a free agent,” Vaccaro told ESPN. “But this is where my mind has been the past six months. I’m happy where I’m at, doing what I’m doing. I just really felt like this was something deep down inside that I wanted to do.”

Vaccaro also announced his decision with a video message on social media.

Taken No. 15 overall by New Orleans in 2013, Vaccaro totaled 610 tackles, 35 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 44 passes defended in eight years with the Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro says he has still received offers from several teams, some Super Bowl contenders, but he’s decided to forgo those opportunities to compete in the Halo World Championships for his franchise, Gamers First.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

The Saints' Sean Payton ranked 25th among 32 NFL coaches in an unscientific 'hotness' poll, in...
Saints’ Sean Payton places 25th among 32 NFL coaches in unscientific ‘hotness poll’
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was limited in practice.
Kamara limited in Saints practice; four players miss
Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps at QB this week.
Report: Taysom Hill taking first-team reps at quarterback
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game