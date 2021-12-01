Jack Strain pleads guilty in halfway house kickback scheme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jack Strain has pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court related to a public corruption scandal involving a St. Tammany halfway house.

The charges allege Strain orchestrated a scheme to defraud citizens through a program that involved awarding a contract worth over $1 million with the intent of steering a portion of that money to himself and two former associates, deputies David Hanson and Skip Keen.

Federal investigators say the scheme continued from 2013 to 2017.

Hanson and Keen have previously pleaded guilty.

Former Saint Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain pleads guilty to a single count of the 16 count federal indictment against him in a halfway house bribery scheme. pic.twitter.com/OHcAqyOdQW — Rob Masson (@robmassonfox8) December 1, 2021

Strain was found guilty earlier this month on eight sex crimes including rape and incest. He currently faces life in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.