Lead detective in Cardell Hayes case recovering after being shot on new job in Alaska

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lead detective on the 2016 case of Cardell Hayes’ fatal shooting of former Saints star Will Smith is recovering after being shot on duty in his new job as an Alaska state trooper.

Former NOPD homicide detective Bruce Brueggeman was wounded Aug. 23 while attempting to arrest 60-year-old Bret Herrick on outstanding warrants in Anchor Point, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Brueggeman, 56, was six months into his new job when Herrick pulled a pistol and shot him five times, most of the slugs striking his protective ballistic vest. Brueggeman managed to get off one shot in return, but missed and Herrick temporarily escaped when the trooper’s gun jammed. Herrick was apprehended the next day and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Brueggeman initially was listed in “fair” condition and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Anchorage for surgery and treatment. He is still recovering from multiple surgeries to repair serious injuries to his left arm.

An Alaska grand jury indicted Bret Herrick, 60, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Alaska state trooper and former NOPD detective Bruce Brueggeman on August 23, 2021. (Alaska State Troopers)

The former NOPD detective’s injury first gained local notice in court Tuesday. NOLA.com reported it was mentioned at the bench trial for Louis Barnes. Barnes was accused of attempted murder but convicted by Judge Nandi Campbell only of negligent homicide in connection to the fatal shooting that killed nurse Julie Couvillon on Bourbon Street in 2019.

Brueggeman also had investigated the Couvillon killing, but it was revealed at trial that he was unavailable to testify while recovering from his gunshot wounds.

It remains to be seen whether Brueggeman’s injuries will impact his availability or the trial date for the upcoming retrial of Hayes, currently scheduled for April 4, 2022.

Hayes originally was convicted by a split jury of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter for the killing of Smith and wounding of Smith’s wife Racquel. But because the jury vote was 10-2, Hayes’ conviction and 25-year prison sentence were vacated following a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of non-unanimous verdicts.

Hayes remains free on bond while awaiting his second trial. Original trial prosecutors Jason Napoli and Laura Rodrigue have left the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, and now the trial team for new DA Jason Williams’ office could be without the case’s lead detective for the retrial.

Louisiana law would permit the reading of Brueggeman’s previous trial testimony to a jury if Judge Camille Buras is asked and deems the witness legitimately unavailable. But Brueggeman’s absence would prevent him from consulting with prosecutors or providing rebuttal testimony at trial.

