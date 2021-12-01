BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lead detective in Cardell Hayes case recovering after being shot on new job in Alaska

Bruce Brueggeman, shown in this 2016 file photo leaving court as the lead detective in the...
Bruce Brueggeman, shown in this 2016 file photo leaving court as the lead detective in the Cardell Hayes trial, is recovering after being shot in August on his new job as an Alaska state trooper.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lead detective on the 2016 case of Cardell Hayes’ fatal shooting of former Saints star Will Smith is recovering after being shot on duty in his new job as an Alaska state trooper.

Former NOPD homicide detective Bruce Brueggeman was wounded Aug. 23 while attempting to arrest 60-year-old Bret Herrick on outstanding warrants in Anchor Point, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Brueggeman, 56, was six months into his new job when Herrick pulled a pistol and shot him five times, most of the slugs striking his protective ballistic vest. Brueggeman managed to get off one shot in return, but missed and Herrick temporarily escaped when the trooper’s gun jammed. Herrick was apprehended the next day and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Brueggeman initially was listed in “fair” condition and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Anchorage for surgery and treatment. He is still recovering from multiple surgeries to repair serious injuries to his left arm.

A Kenai grand jury indicted Bret Herrick, 60, in connection with the shooting of Bruce...
An Alaska grand jury indicted Bret Herrick, 60, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Alaska state trooper and former NOPD detective Bruce Brueggeman on August 23, 2021.(Alaska State Troopers)

The former NOPD detective’s injury first gained local notice in court Tuesday. NOLA.com reported it was mentioned at the bench trial for Louis Barnes. Barnes was accused of attempted murder but convicted by Judge Nandi Campbell only of negligent homicide in connection to the fatal shooting that killed nurse Julie Couvillon on Bourbon Street in 2019.

Brueggeman also had investigated the Couvillon killing, but it was revealed at trial that he was unavailable to testify while recovering from his gunshot wounds.

It remains to be seen whether Brueggeman’s injuries will impact his availability or the trial date for the upcoming retrial of Hayes, currently scheduled for April 4, 2022.

Hayes originally was convicted by a split jury of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter for the killing of Smith and wounding of Smith’s wife Racquel. But because the jury vote was 10-2, Hayes’ conviction and 25-year prison sentence were vacated following a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of non-unanimous verdicts.

Hayes remains free on bond while awaiting his second trial. Original trial prosecutors Jason Napoli and Laura Rodrigue have left the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, and now the trial team for new DA Jason Williams’ office could be without the case’s lead detective for the retrial.

Louisiana law would permit the reading of Brueggeman’s previous trial testimony to a jury if Judge Camille Buras is asked and deems the witness legitimately unavailable. But Brueggeman’s absence would prevent him from consulting with prosecutors or providing rebuttal testimony at trial.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’
Kendall Barnes, 25, received a federal prison sentence of nearly 12 years for gun and drug...
Man awaiting retrial for Mardi Gras 2018 murders sentenced to nearly 12 years for federal gun, heroin conviction
New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
Fans and former Tiger react to Brian Kelly as new LSU Head Coach
At age 98, the memories are still vivid for this Cajun from Sunset, Louisiana.
Louisiana native recalls witnessing the events of Pearl Harbor