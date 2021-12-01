Louisiana native recalls witnessing the events of Pearl Harbor

SUNSET, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana teenager looking for a full-time welding job in 1941 found himself in Hawaii, where he was an eyewitness to the attack on Pearl Harbor. 80 years later, Joseph Richard recalls the explosions, the torpedo planes and the tapping sound of trapped sailors he helped rescue.

At age 98, the memories are still vivid for this Cajun from Sunset, Louisiana.

At age 98, the memories are still vivid for this Cajun from Sunset, Louisiana. Joe Richard thought he had a great assignment as a young Navy recruit. He was sent to work as a welder at the Navy shipyard in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He arrived on the Hawaiian Islands in the summer of 1941. Richard smiles as he recalls the Hawaiian girls he met, and he saved those memories in a scrapbook.

