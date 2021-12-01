BBB Accredited Business
Man awaiting retrial for Mardi Gras 2018 murders sentenced to nearly 12 years for federal gun, heroin conviction

Kendall Barnes, 25, received a federal prison sentence of nearly 12 years for gun and drug crimes, while awaiting a retrial after a state conviction for a double murder on Mardi Gras Day 2018.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man awaiting a retrial in state court for a double murder on Mardi Gras Day 2018 was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for violating United States gun and heroin trafficking laws.

Kendall Barnes, 25, was sentenced to 11 years and 9 months by U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry on Tuesday (Nov. 30) in New Orleans’ federal court.

Barnes was convicted on federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and obstruction of justice.

Barnes provided most of the evidence against him by asking a woman on a recorded jailhouse phone call to retrieve items hidden beneath her mother’s house in the 2300 block of Tupelo Street and move them for him to another location to evade discovery by authorities. Barnes made the recorded call from the St. Bernard Parish jail, where he was being held while in federal custody.

FBI agents swarmed the house to find hidden a .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine, marijuana and 16.3 grams of heroin. Authorities also utilized an assault-style rifle that Barnes posed with for a photo on his Instagram page two days after the Mardi Gras killings.

Barnes previously was arrested and jailed in Orleans Parish on suspicion of involvement in the mass shooting that killed two men and wounded three others at a 2018 Mardi Gras Night party in the Lower 9th Ward. But because the case had not been indicted by a grand jury within 120 days, an Orleans Parish Magistrate Court commissioner ordered Barnes to be released from the Orleans Justice Center jail.

Former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office moved quickly to keep Barnes in custody, filing the gun and drug charges that same day in a bill of information, while New Orleans police worked to complete the murder investigation that would go before a grand jury. Federal authorities stepped in, adopting the gun and drug charges against Barnes through a federal grand jury indictment in September 2018.

Barnes and co-defendant Derrick “Woo” Groves eventually were indicted on the murder and attempted murder charges, and were convicted in state court in October 2019. Each received two life sentences to be served concurrently at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. But because the verdicts were rendered by a split jury on a 10-2 vote, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal vacated the convictions and sentences in July 2021, following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of non-unanimous jury verdicts.

A new trial date on the murder charges still has not been set. A pretrial conference for Barnes and Groves in state court is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

