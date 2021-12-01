Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being shot in Broadmoor, Orleans coroner says; city homicide count nears 200

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city’s 2021 homicide count continued climbing toward 200 on Wednesday (Dec. 1), following a fatal shooting Tuesday night and word that a man shot in Broadmoor on Nov. 16 has died nearly two weeks later.

The latest two shooting deaths brought New Orleans’ 2021 homicide total to at least 189, according to the crime dashboard of the New Orleans City Council’s website. Statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission put the city’s homicide total higher, with at least 193 so far this year.

Either way, entering the final month of the year, New Orleans seems on pace to reach or exceed 200 yearly homicides for the first time since 2011. The 200 homicides that year were the most since 209 in 2007.

There were 121 homicides in the city in 2019, a nearly 50-year low. Last year’s total soared to 195.

The latest gun violence fatality in the city was an adult male whose name and age have not been disclosed. He was gunned down Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office on Wednesday revealed the identities of three more fatal shooting victims, including 37-year-old Aaron White, who was shot Nov. 16 at 7:02 p.m. Police found White on the sidewalk near the intersection of Milan and South Roman streets suffering from a gunshot wound. He didn’t die from complications of the injury until Nov. 29.

Also confirmed dead Wednesday was 15-year-old Corey Williams, one of two juveniles fatally shot on Thanksgiving night inside a car in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers. And the man fatally shot Monday in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway was identified by the coroner’s office as 34-year-old Aurrel Brown.

