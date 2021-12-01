NOPD investigating Broadmoor homicide
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
Police responded to the area of Washington Ave. and Toledano around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say that there is no further information is available at this time.
