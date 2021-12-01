NOPD investigating Broadmoor homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of Washington Ave. and Toledano around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that there is no further information is available at this time.

