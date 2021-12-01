BBB Accredited Business
One dead as Amtrak train collides with dump truck south of Amite

Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train...
Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A person has died as the result of a collision involving a vehicle and a train at the tracks south of Amite, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck.

The driver of the truck has died, deputies say. There are no reported injuries to passengers on the Amtrak Train.

This is a developing story.

