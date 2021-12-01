BBB Accredited Business
Zack: December starts warm

Highs this week make it into the 70s under a mixture of sun and clouds
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not much to say about the upcoming weather pattern, other than it’s quiet and looks to remain that way through the weekend.

The chilly air mass of the past few days is departing and warmer temperatures are ready to take hold. Wednesday’s high jumps another few degrees into the lower 70s with a good bit of sun expected. The humidity remains on the lower side, so those low 70s still feel nice.

The transition from the good-feel air to more humidity begins tonight. This will lead to fog development and the fog potential through the end of the week into the weekend will increase. With little wind expected, any fog formation could last awhile each morning. This should limit how warm we get every afternoon, but the low 70s still look to be a good bet.

Rain chances are near zero until Monday, when our next front approaches. This front looks to bring a sizable rain event to the area, though that’s all relative, considering how dry the weather has been. After the front passes, the overall pattern continues to be warm, so the above-normal temperatures roll on into next week.

