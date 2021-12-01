Zulu Ball returning to Convention Center in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zulu Coronation Ball will return to New Orleans in 2022.
The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held at 6 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 25 at the New Orleans Convention Center.
The event is private, but a limited number of tickets are available to the public. You can purchase tickets here or at the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club headquarters, located at 732 N. Broad Street in New Orleans.
Tables may only be purchased with a 10-seat minimum. VIP Tables are available by calling 504 827-1661 or 504 495-9517.
The ball will follow the crowning of the King and Queen Zulu. R&B artists Stephanie Mills, Dru Hill, Tamia, DJ Jubilee, DJ Polo504, and a special guest will perform.
Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event. Violators of the dress code or the COVID-19 requirement will not be admitted. No refunds will be given.
