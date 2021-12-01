Zulu Ball returning to Convention Center in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zulu Coronation Ball will return to New Orleans in 2022.

The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held at 6 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 25 at the New Orleans Convention Center.

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a member of the Krewe of Zulu marches during their parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, Zulu and its members have paid a heavy price. Several of the group's members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Multiple other members have tested positive. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

The event is private, but a limited number of tickets are available to the public. You can purchase tickets here or at the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club headquarters, located at 732 N. Broad Street in New Orleans.

Tables may only be purchased with a 10-seat minimum. VIP Tables are available by calling 504 827-1661 or 504 495-9517.

The ball will follow the crowning of the King and Queen Zulu. R&B artists Stephanie Mills, Dru Hill, Tamia, DJ Jubilee, DJ Polo504, and a special guest will perform.

Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event. Violators of the dress code or the COVID-19 requirement will not be admitted. No refunds will be given.

