BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zulu Ball returning to Convention Center in 2022

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 4, 2014, file photo, members of the Krewe of Zulu hold painted...
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 4, 2014, file photo, members of the Krewe of Zulu hold painted coconuts to give to paradegoers, as they march during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, Zulu and its members have paid a heavy price. Several of the group's members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Multiple other members have tested positive. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zulu Coronation Ball will return to New Orleans in 2022.

The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held at 6 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 25 at the New Orleans Convention Center.

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a member of the Krewe of Zulu marches during their...
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a member of the Krewe of Zulu marches during their parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, Zulu and its members have paid a heavy price. Several of the group's members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Multiple other members have tested positive. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

The event is private, but a limited number of tickets are available to the public. You can purchase tickets here or at the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club headquarters, located at 732 N. Broad Street in New Orleans.

Tables may only be purchased with a 10-seat minimum. VIP Tables are available by calling 504 827-1661 or 504 495-9517.

The ball will follow the crowning of the King and Queen Zulu. R&B artists Stephanie Mills, Dru Hill, Tamia, DJ Jubilee, DJ Polo504, and a special guest will perform.

Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event. Violators of the dress code or the COVID-19 requirement will not be admitted. No refunds will be given.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
New Orleans vaccine mandate to remain in place through Mardi Gras
Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in...
Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022
Krewe of Boo
NOPD manpower crisis could affect future events, parade routes
FILE - In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal...
NOLA mayor: Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes