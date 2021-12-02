32 carjackings in November alone; NOPD committed to making arrests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime across New Orleans continues to rise.

Chief Shaun Ferguson is particularly concerned about the number of carjackings that are unfolding, some of them leaving victims seriously hurt.

Thirty-two people were carjacked in New Orleans in November. Chief Ferguson says the suspect(s) were armed in 17 of those.

Investigators believe the majority of them were committed by the same three or four groups, a mixture of both adults and juveniles.

Violent crime overall is up. So far this year, 193 people were murdered. Seven victims lost their lives last week.

The NOPD says its solve rate is still high at 50%.

There’s no particular neighborhood that’s immune to the violence.

Bishop Chante Sutton says he became a victim of a home invasion Wednesday night in Central City. It happened as he prayed with a family in the Irish Channel who mourned the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Bishop Sutton says crime is everywhere.

“It’s bad to a level of a pandemic. It’s become a public health crisis,” says Bishop Sutton.

“So over the last several weeks, we’ve seen a lot of carjackings. I think we’ve been doing a good job with the carjackings compared to what we looked at in the past. Over this last month, it definitely increased but we’ve made several arrests. 16 arrests were made and one warrant obtaining for an individual. Just yesterday, we arrested two adults and a juvenile,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.

The NOPD is still dealing with a manpower shortage and the Chief says his department is gearing up for all of the big events over the next few months. At the same time, he says they’re committed and constantly working to catch the criminals and stop crime. Chief Ferguson says community involvement is always important and he’s encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

